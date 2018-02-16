CCTV cameras for schools next week

New Story

The installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at public schools is to begin next week following a rash of vandalism at educational institutions around Antigua.

The government had disclosed its intention to go that route last week following a request from Michael Browne, the education minister.

On Thursday, Melford Nicholas, the information minister told reporters at the post-Cabinet media briefing that they would begin with the most targeted schools from Monday.

“The minister of education is very passionate about the security of the schools given the recent spate of vandalism that many of the schools have sustained.

“The project that he had put forward yesterday (Wednesday) includes provision of surveillance systems for five schools which is the initial request because they’re the ones that have been buffeted mostly by these vandals,” Nicholas said.

He identified the All Saints Secondary School, the Princess Margaret School, and the Antigua Grammar School as being on that list, though he was unsure about the other two. An education ministry release later identified Jennings Secondary School and the Ottos Comprehensive School as the others.

The Cabinet had indicated last week that a group of “observers-at-monitors and rapid response teams” will be available to respond whenever a report is made about suspicious activity in the vicinity of a school’s property.

The minister said the intention is to eventually have all of the primary and secondary schools monitored.

