CCJ President to visit Antigua and Barbuda next week

September 14, 2018

Adrian Saunders

The new president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Adrian Saunders, will visit Antigua and Barbuda next week.

Saunders is visiting as the country prepares to vote in a referendum that will determine whether it delinks from the U.K-based Privy Council and accedes to the CCJ in its appellate jurisdiction.

His visit comes as a committee this week launched a public education campaign about the CCJ and the Privy Council ahead of the referendum slated for November 6, 2018.

Another OECS state, Grenada, will also hold a referendum on that date.

The government says that during his visit, from September 18-20, President Justice Saunders will hold several media engagements, a town hall session, a meeting with tertiary level students from various institutions at the Antigua State College as well as pay a courtesy call on the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams and meet with the Prime Minister Gaston Browne and the Cabinet.

Justice Saunders will also meet with members of the Opposition.

The CCJ President was appointed in July and he will serve a seven-year term.

He took over the court’s presidency after the mandatory retirement of Sir Denis Byron, at the age of 75 in July.
If the Antigua and Barbuda electorate votes in favour of the CCJ, then it will hear all final appeals in criminal and civil matters.

On Tuesday, the Antigua and Barbuda House of Representatives approved a Bill to amend the Constitution.
Thirteen government members voted in favour of the Bill, while two members on the opposition bench abstained.

The move paves the way for the holding of the referendum.
