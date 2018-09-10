CCJ President to address conference in Jamaica

Newly appointed president of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ), Adrian Saunders, and the Senior President of Tribunals in the United Kingdom, Sir Ernest Ryder have been named as the keynote speakers at the fifth Biennial Conference of the CCJ Academy of Law to be held in Jamaica in December.

The December 13-15 conference is being held in collaboration with the General Legal Council of Jamaica and will have three main areas of focus.

According to the organisers these are the “Law as a Facilitator of Business and Development, Legal issues pertaining to Intellectual Property and Facilitating Access to Justice”.

The conference is expected to be attended by at least 300 delegates from around the region and internationally.

Justice Saunders was among the first cohort of judges to join the CCJ bench in 2005, before becoming Court President on July 4, this year. He address to the conference will be delivered on December 14.

Sir Ernest, who is a Lord Justice of Appeal in England and Wales, is also the senior judicial member of the Board of Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service and the Judicial Reform Board for England and Wales. He will address the conference on December 13.