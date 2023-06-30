CBH workers poised to march as industrial action continues

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

Central Board of Health workers based at the St John’s Health Centre said they are ready to march to their union’s headquarters today, calling for stronger action to resolve their complaints as their industrial action enters day three.

The action began on Wednesday with more than 100 workers taking part in a sit-in as they complained over unpaid overtime dating back to 2018, along with back pay, increases, travel allowance, and other issues.

Observer spoke to one of the workers who claimed that the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU), which is their representative union, had failed to adequately seek resolution for them.

“We are still in the yard, nobody went to work…the union was supposed to come but they didn’t, so the people say tomorrow, if they don’t see the union, they are going to march towards the headquarters,” the worker told Observer yesterday.

Observer reached out to the AT&LU for comment on the matter but was unsuccessful.

The potential march will take place at 8am Friday from the workers’ main building on All Saints Road to the union building on North Street.