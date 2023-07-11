CBH workers intensify demands for unpaid overtime

Central Board of Health workers convened in large numbers outside the Ministry of Health headquarters in St John’s yesterday as they stepped up protests over unpaid overtime and other entitlements.

Employees are also clamouring for outstanding backpay, some of which they claim dates back to 2018.

Those at the scene on Monday morning told Observer that while they had received some of their money, large sums are still due.

Ministry of Health officials were approached for comment. Permanent Secretary Ena Dalso-Henry told Observer “the matter was dealt with”, without giving details. (Photos by Observer’s Samantha Simon)

