CBH rolls out major cleaning and disinfecting initiative

Community health centres, supermarkets, commercial businesses and other institutions frequented by the public will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected within the coming weeks to reduce the likelihood of residents being exposed to coronavirus.

This is part of an island-wide initiative that has been rolled out by the Central Board of Health (CBH).

So far, a team of officers has washed down and disinfected the West Bus Station Terminal, several community health centres in Antigua as well as public facilities in Barbuda.

Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin explained on Wednesday that more areas will be targeted over a period of time.

“People are congregating in different areas like the supermarkets and the clinics in great numbers and we have decided that in order to mitigate against the coronavirus, we should wash these areas down using a power hose and disinfecting after washing. We will also be targeting credit unions, the streets and other places where large crowds gather,” Martin said.

CBH staff engaged in deep cleaning public facilities across the island. (CBH social media photos)

The public health official also said while the government agency is focused on the global pandemic, employees are still working to continue other programmes such as vector control and fogging.

“We still have to remember that dengue fever was a major threat before Covid-19. We continue to also set rat traps and baits because rodents are more prevalent in the city now, more than what we are accustomed to seeing,” Martin said.

The Chief Health Inspector said her team remains committed to its responsibilities with regards to public health.