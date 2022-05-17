Causion scheduled to undergo life changing surgery￼

- Advertisement -

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda’s reggae ambassador will be undergoing scheduled surgery this morning to remove a cancerous tumor from his colon.

The eleven-hour procedure will take place at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Florida. It is expected to be life changing for the artist who was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer some three years ago.

While Causion, whose real name is Gregory Colin Bailey, remains optimistic about the outcome of the procedure, doctors say the removal of the tumor which is close to his bladder comes with challenges, and their focus is on saving the reggae artiste’s life.

He alluded to this in an exclusive interview with Observer on the weekend when he reflected on his health journey thus far.

“I have an enormous team of doctors that have been supporting me, and everything is going good. I consider myself to be truly blessed with everything that has been taking place musically and health wise.

“For the surgery they will be removing another tumor that they found, and based on discussions with my doctors, their primary focus, as they note, is to keep me alive,” the popular artiste shared.

The medical procedure comes on the heels of the release of a new single entitled “Antigua Me Come From” in collaboration with Elite Island Resort to promote Antigua and Barbuda as a premiere destination, and Causion’s work as an artiste.

The Antigua Me Come from Campaign along with the music video was launched in Florida Friday night.

Bailey, who was in Antigua for the video, explained that the entire production was conducted over an eight-day period, and was designed to introduce prospective visitors to Antigua and Barbuda’s culture and way of life.

As Antigua and Barbuda’s reggae ambassador, Causion has toured with some of reggae’s best and brightest artists such as Rita Marley, Dennis Brown, Freddie McGregor and Judy Mowatt, giving stellar performances every time.

He was part of the ‘Tribute to Garnet Silk Tour’ across the Caribbean along with Lt. Stichie, Merciless and Professor Nuts. Causion was honoured as the first Antiguan Reggae artist to perform at Jamaica’s REGGAE Sumfest, sharing the stage with Buju Banton, Mikey Spice and Mykal Rose among other luminaries.

He has also headlined many shows such as the Moja Arts Festival and the Wadadli Music Festival, each time taking the stage to thousands of screaming fans. He has shared the stage with Richie Stephens at the Calgary Reggae Festival in Canada. He also appeared at the Bob Marley Music Festival in Washington DC, Bob Marley Day in Camden, New Jersey, Reggae Cari-Fest in New York, Third World: A Night of Reggae Music Under The Stars in Florida, Sweet Cry Freedom in Antigua and the Mega Youth Tour of the Virgin Islands with R&B Sensation Monica, along with Silk.

His previous three albums, ‘Time Will Tell’, ‘One Life to Live’, and ‘Stella’s Kids’ are timeless. These albums feature tracks such as ‘Intimidation’, ‘Born to Be Dread’, ‘Get To Know Jah’, ‘Glad You are Mine’ and the controversial offering, ‘Little Secrets’. His lyrical genius makes him appealing to both younger and seasoned generations.

One of his latest singles, ‘Thank You’, was written a year before it was released, while he was experiencing a difficult situation. Little did he know how significant that song would be, as he was about to face the most challenging trial of his life, battling stage 3 colon cancer.

The entire nation wishes him well as he continues his medical journey.