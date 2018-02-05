Caught with illegal drugs in Bolans

Rohan Jarvis of Bolans is currently in police custody assisting with their investigation after he was nabbed with a quantity of cannabis and cocaine.

The police said that officers attached to Bolans and Johnson’s Point Police Stations were on an operation in Bolans on Saturday when they came across the suspect.

According to a statement from the police, he was searched, and the illegal drugs were found in his possession. Police seized the items and he was taken into custody.

Further investigations are ongoing.