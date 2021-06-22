Cashier in weekend armed robbery says she is still shaken

The OK Supermarket on Church Street and Newgate Lane was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon (File photo)

By Kadeem Joseph

By Kadeem Joseph

It has been two days since the OK Supermarket on Church Street and Newgate Lane was robbed by a gun-toting assailant, but for the cashier who was threatened by the suspect said she is left to relive the terrifying ordeal.

In recounting what transpired, Lisa Cao said when she saw the gun, she cowered next to the shelf at the cash register as she hoped she would not be harmed.

“Night time, no sleeping, I think somebody will come,” the woman, who recently started to work at the location, said.

The cashier, who is not proficient in English, said the incident happened some time after 5pm and the assailant made off with about $2,000.

Reporting to work on Monday, Cao told Observer that this is the latest in a string of incidents that have left her shaken.

The cashier said that the older man, who was also in the store with her at the time of the incident, is okay, although he too was shocked by what transpired.

Cao also expressed concern for other businesses in the vicinity, which she said have also been hit by robbers.

She recounted an incident that occurred on May 24, when she was jolted awake by a loud noise triggered by someone attempting to break into her home.

The cashier also showed Observer a video recording of a male appearing to remove batteries from a spotlight mounted outside the store last month.

In a now widely circulated video of the Saturday afternoon incident, a man wearing a mask, cap, a white long-sleeved shirt and dark pants is seen entering the store with a red and black bag, from which he later pulled out what appeared to be a firearm.

After throwing the bag onto the counter, the man seemingly gestured to a worker to place money in the bag.

To date, no arrests have been made surrounding the incident, and the police continue to investigate the matter.

Any person with information is asked call 911 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913/4.