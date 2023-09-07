Case pushed back for man accused of killing Willikies resident

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The man accused of murdering 25-year-old Willikies resident, Jahfari Isaac, will not get the chance to see the outside world for another couple of months, after his committal hearing was pushed back.

Dexter Scotland was due to make a court appearance at the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday. However, his case was postponed until November 22 since there was no court sitting.

Scotland faces murder charges stemming from an incident on June 4, in which Isaac was shot multiple times at a bar in Willikies. Following the attack, Isaac endured a nine-day stay in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit before succumbing to his injuries.

Isaac, a father to a young daughter, sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body, prompting an outpouring of grief from both family and friends over his tragic and untimely demise.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.

His death marked the second recorded homicide in Antigua and Barbuda for the year, following an armed robbery in DeSouza Road on May 22 that claimed the life of 26-year-old Syrian businessman, Roudi Shmali.

Since that time, there have been four more homicides.