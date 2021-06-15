Case of man accused of stealing almost $13K from girlfriend committed to High Court

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Clare Hall resident is accused of stealing US $4,800 from his ex-girlfriend while they were living together.

Vincentian born Alston Rodney, who is also an Antiguan citizen, was said to have been dating the daughter of the complainant when the money went missing.

The complainant reportedly owned a clothing store for which her daughter managed the finances. The daughter usually secured the cash from the business in a suitcase in her room, which she shared with the defendant.

The complainant is said to have converted Eastern Caribbean currency to US currency for the purpose of travelling.

She and her daughter counted the cash in April 2020 and it amounted to US $4,800.

Sometime after that was when Rodney was believed to have used a sharp object to cut holes at the top and bottom of the suitcase, inserted his hand and stole the money before he moved out.

When the complainant and her daughter noticed that the cash was missing, they reported the matter to the police.

On May 17, 2020, the defendant was seen driving in Potters Village and he was later apprehended and taken into custody.

Two days later, the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board was contacted, and they reportedly led police to a man in Potters to whom Rodney had paid some of the money for a vehicle.

He was subsequently charged with larceny.

Rodney appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday and the money and receipt from his purchase were some of the evidence tendered for a possible trial in the High Court.

The magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence against him and consequently committed his case to the High Court’s September assizes.