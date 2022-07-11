Case of fake vaccination cards committed to September assizes

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A suspended nurse accused of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards could stand trial during the High Court’s next assizes, which begin in September.

Jahmesha Millwood, who resides in Bolans, was charged with 21 counts of forgery for allegedly forging 21 of the said cards last year.

The nurse allegedly charged over EC$1,000 per card when she apparently committed the offence at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre on November 13 last year.

The 29-year-old mother-of-two was said to be an employee of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre who volunteered at vaccination stations.

Yesterday, Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh declared that there is in fact enough evidence against the healthcare worker to have her case sent up to the higher court.

Once called at any time after September, Millwood will be arraigned and, should she deny the charges, she will stand trial.

In November last year, Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph disclosed that the woman had been relieved of her duties pending resolution of the matter.

Millwood is currently on bail.