Case involving Education Minister and ‘Serpent’ adjourned

Spread the love













Media personality Algernon ‘Serpent’ Watts and Education Minister Michael Browne will have to wait another month for their case to be called in St John’s Magistrates’ Court.

The case brought by Browne against Watts, Observer’s managing director and host of ‘The Snakepit’ radio show, was yesterday adjourned once more until September 21.

Watts was charged with disorderly conduct, using indecent language, using threatening language and assault after an incident that occurred on July 1 2019 at the media company’s Redcliffe Street premises.

The talk show host reportedly became irate when Browne – while exiting the radio studio after appearing as a guest on another show – uttered the words “I forgive you”.

Watts, who is being represented by lawyer Kenny Kentish, reportedly began arguing with the minister.

A few Observer employees who witnessed the incident were summoned to give testimony when the matter came up before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke last November. It has been adjourned twice since.