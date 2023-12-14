Case into tragic death of Jennings father-of-two set to head to trial next year

- Advertisement -

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

Legal proceedings into the 2018 death of a Jennings New Extension man who was apparently electrocuted in Jolly Harbour are finally gathering momentum.

Five years may have passed but the floral display at the spot where Shawn Warner died remains as intact as his family’s determination to see justice.

Their legal fight has now taken a major step forward with the case looking set for trial before the High Court early next year.

On Tuesday, an administrative hearing took place to finalise certain details and pave the way for the matter to proceed. The case was adjourned until February 2 when a pre-trial review will be held.

The popular father-of-two was a familiar face on Jolly Beach where his family run Sandra’s Beach Shop, Bar and Grill and where Warner could often be seen playing football with friends.

That is until November 6 2018 when tragedy struck. Warner was just 27 years old when he died after allegedly coming into contact with an exposed electrical wire at the entrance to the beach after finishing a shift at the eatery.

The forthcoming trial will seek to determine whether negligence by defendants CDAL – the company which manages the large gated community of Jolly Harbour and is now under new ownership – was responsible for his death.

It’s been a tortuous legal journey so far for Warner’s broken-hearted family who visit his graveside on each anniversary of his death and lay fresh wreaths at the spot where he lost his life.

Two previous autopsies failed to conclusively confirm that he died by electrocution and the matter has been beset by delays since. But his relatives remain on a quest for the truth, and justice for Warner and his children.

The case is, for now, a civil matter. But a case of manslaughter may progress to criminal proceedings depending on the outcome of the trial.

Warner’s family previously paid tribute to a loving, jovial man, a lover of life, with a ready smile and who liked to make others happy.

In addition to working at the family’s restaurant, Warner had a passion for cars and dreamed of one day opening his own vehicle rental firm.