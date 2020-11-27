Case dropped against three ‘wanted’ men

Spread the love













A fourth man is fined $50,000 for gun and drugs charges

Charges have been dropped against two of the three men for whom a wanted bulletin was issued by police last week. The third man was previously excluded from investigations.

All three turned themselves in to police earlier this week, accompanied by lawyers, in response to the bulletin sent out on November 20.

They were being hunted on gun and drugs offences after police searched a property in Cashew Hill on November 13.

A fourth man – Tyree Smith, 25, of Browne’s Avenue – was present when the search was carried out and was arrested and taken into custody.

Smith pleaded guilty yesterday in St John’s Magistrate’s Court to possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition, along with possession of 1,015 grams of cannabis, and possession of cannabis with intent to transfer.

He was fined $30,000 for the latter charge and $20,000 for having a gun and ammunition. Smith must pay the fines within six months or spend a year in prison.

Elijah Lewis, 35, and Matthew Edwards, 31, both of Cashew Hill, also appeared before the court on Thursday on similar charges, which were withdrawn.

David Fallen was excluded from the investigations earlier this week.