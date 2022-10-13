Case dismissed against man accused of robbing couple in Botanical Gardens

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Yesterday was Trevor Chance’s lucky day.

Chance, who was once accused of robbing a couple at gunpoint in Botanical Gardens, was freed of the charges.

What was supposed to be his committal hearing took a surprising turn when the prosecution informed the court that they were not in possession of the case file, nor were they aware of its location.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh therefore dismissed the matter for want of prosecution.

It was the Crown’s belief that on the night of April 16, 2021, Chance accosted a man and his girlfriend who were passing through the Botanical Gardens near the East Bus Station having left from their Skerritts Pasture home.

Chance, of All Saints, reportedly appeared from some bushes with his face covered and was armed with a handgun.

He was said to have pointed the gun at the man’s chest and ordered him to run.

The man began walking away when the defendant reportedly asked the girlfriend to give him all of her money and valuables.

She allegedly gave him $600 and he subsequently let her go.

Soon after, the woman reportedly ran to the nearby public library and called the police before she and her partner began to follow the defendant.

They were apparently able to see Chance’s face after he removed his mask on Nellie Robinson Street.

Police investigations led to Chance being arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and assault with intent to rob.

The case, however, did not materialise.