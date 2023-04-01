Case dismissed against alleged supermarket robbers

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

After eight months behind bars on remand, three men charged with robbery walked away scot-free this week having been informed that their case was being dismissed.

Jaquan Teague of Fort Road, and Irannie Grant and Neil Mitchell, both of Parham, were believed to have carried out the robbery at a superette in Parham on July 15 2022 and, in the process, shot and injured 57-year-old Claudette Edwards.

They were also said to have robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money.

Grant and Mitchell were charged with attempted murder, shooting with intent, and robbery on July 21 that year and were remanded at their first court appearance the next day.

About a week later Teague was arrested and charged alongside them after he surrendered to the police.

Since then, the men were waiting to hear if the police had mounted enough evidence against them to send their case up to the High Court.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel dismissed the case based on directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions who apparently indicated that the matter was not investigated properly.