Case delayed for police officer accused of shooting at occupied car

By Latrishka Thomas

The trial of police officer Karim Warner, accused of firing twelve shots at a vehicle with two occupants, has been postponed to a tentative date of June 17.

Warner, initially charged with discharging his firearm in a public place near Emerald Cove Resort in Willikies on December 3, now faces additional charges of assaulting both the male and female complainants involved in the incident.

The alleged shooting involved Warner firing at a white Toyota Mark X occupied by a man from Hodges Bay and his girlfriend from Liberta.

Police reportedly discovered bullet holes near the handle of one of the rear doors and spent shells around the vehicle.

The conflict that led to the alleged shooting is said to have arisen from the male complainant’s refusal to return a vehicle leased from Warner.

In an attempt to reclaim the vehicle, Warner allegedly fired the twelve shots.

Warner pleaded not guilty in March and has been awaiting trial while on bail.

The prosecution has identified seven potential witnesses for the case, where Warner is represented by Attorney Andrew O’Kola.