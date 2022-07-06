Case delayed against duo accused of robbing three elderly people at Mill Reef Club

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Two men who allegedly tied up and robbed three elderly persons at the Mill Reef Club will find out in October if the police have mounted enough evidence against them to have their case referred to the High Court.

Marlon Carr of Fort Road and Rickardo Bassawan of Villa are charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an incident which took place on April 6 on a property at the exclusive east coast community.

The property is said to be owned by a married couple in their 70s who invited a friend over on the day in question.

It is said that around 10pm the three were having a conversation under a cabana by the pool when they were reportedly accosted by three masked men who showed up wearing gloves and armed with knives.

The men allegedly grabbed the complainants from behind and then bound their hands and mouths with duct tape.

They are said to have stolen valuables, including iPhones, iPods and jewellery, before apparently taking the victims inside the house to open a safe.

Further reports indicate that they stole US$1,140 from the complainants before locking them in a bedroom.

The alleged victims were later able to free themselves and immediately report to the authorities what had transpired.

The police investigation led to the arrest of the two men who were subsequently charged.

The committal hearing was set for yesterday but it was postponed to October 12.