Case committed for men accused of trafficking Indians

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A magistrate has committed the human trafficking case involving two men, to the High Court where they could face a serious penalty if convicted.

Earlier this year, Alvin Goodwin and Kevorn Crump were charged with human trafficking and conspiracy to traffic 12 Indians.

It is said that sometime in February, 2023, 12 Indians — one of whom was a minor — were intercepted on a boat in Antigua’s waters, reportedly coming from Dominica.

According to reports, the boat is owned by Crump but was being driven by Goodwin.

The duo was subsequently arrested and charged and so were the illegal immigrants.

The adult immigrants pleaded guilty to entering the country illicitly and were fined $1,000 and then deported.

Meanwhile, the two locals believed to have been smuggling them onto the island were brought to the All Saints Magistrate’s Court and were given bail in the sum of $200,000 with a cash component of $50,000 along with other conditions.

Crump, who is represented by Cosbert Cumberbatch and Goodwin, whose lawyer is Wendel Alexander — both appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel again on Monday and heard that the police have mounted sufficient evidence to warrant their case being sent up to the High Court.

Twenty potential pieces of evidence were tendered and the court was told that there is a possibility that 10 witnesses could be called if the matter goes to trial.

The case will be called anytime from January 2024 for the men to be arraigned before a Judge. If they plead not guilty, they will have to stand trial.

According to the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention) Act of 2010, “a person who engages in trafficking in persons commits an offence” and could face up to 20 years imprisonment for adults and 25 years for minors.