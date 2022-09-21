Case against woman found in Jane Finch’s home delayed again

Results of a psychiatric re-evaluation performed on Brittany Jno-Baptiste – the woman found at the home of Piccadilly homicide victim, Jane Finch – have yet to be disclosed.

Brittany Jno-Baptiste, who is charged with burglary, is alleged to have unlawfully entered Finch’s home on October 4th last year. She was reportedly at the scene when police entered and discovered Finch’s lifeless body.

In June, the defendant’s case was adjourned until July 14th. However, the case was postponed until yesterday because the court was closed.

Another setback occurred during yesterday’s proceedings in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court.

There was no appearance of Jno-Baptiste’s attorney Wendel Robinson as he was attending to another matter in the High Court.

Additionally, there was also no appearance of a representative for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until Monday.

In late January, a report from the country’s lone psychiatrist, Dr James King, revealed that the 21-year-old defendant had an undisclosed psychiatric disorder.

The written report included a recommendation that Jno-Baptiste receive six months of treatment, after which she would be re-evaluated and the case could potentially proceed.

In the meantime, Jno-Baptiste was placed on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison to be treated, since the Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital was said to be filled to capacity.

Canadian-born Finch, 66, was found dead in her home with stab wounds, but Jno-Baptiste has, to date, only been charged with burglary.