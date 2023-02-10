Case against woman charged in hit and run of Guadeloupean fisherman adjourned again

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas



Committal proceedings in the case against a motorist who is believed to have fled the scene after knocking down a Guadeloupean visitor have been delayed.

Katja Geisler, a resident of Jolly Harbour, was due to have her case committed to the High Court yesterday after several previous adjournments.

It is believed that Geisler mowed down fisherman William Nouy, who had been visiting the country to take part in the annual Antigua and Barbuda Sports Fishing Tournament.

He was struck by a car near Falmouth Harbour Marina on June 5 2022 – an incident which caused extensive injuries to his brain.

He was taken to hospital and airlifted to his homeland the next day.

Nouy has been undergoing intense therapy in a rehabilitation centre in Guadeloupe’s administrative capital Basse-Terre. The latest reports were that he was able to walk slowly, eat unaided and speak with family and friends.

Geisler was charged with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

She made her first appearance in the Traffic Court 10 days after the incident and was granted bail. However, her driving licence was suspended.

The defendant is now expecting to hear if her case will proceed to the High Court on May 15.