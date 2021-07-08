Case against Nigel Christian murder accused adjourned

Lasean Bully

The three men who have been charged with the murder of high-ranking Customs official Nigel Christian will have to wait three more months to learn if their case will proceed to trial.

The matter against Lasean Bully, 30, of Cashew Hill, Wayne Thomas, 28, of Hatton, and Saleim Harrigan, 30, of Greenbay — who all appeared before Magistrate Naigo Emanuel-Edwards in the All Saints Magistrates Court on Wednesday — was adjourned, and the trio is now expected back in court on October 6.

Crown Counsel Curtis Cornelius told the court that the prosecution was still awaiting the results of forensic evidence that had been sent overseas for analysis.

However, lawyer Lawrence Daniel registered the frustration of the defence upon hearing of the delay, noting that the men had already been on remand for some time.

He told the court that the defence thought the Crown would have had the evidence by now and would have been ready for full disclosure, in a case he called “a matter of public importance”.

Magistrate Emanuel-Edwards was expected to decide whether there is a prima facie case against the men.

The trio is said to have abducted Christian from his McKinnons home on the afternoon of July 10 last year.

The 44-year-old’s bullet-riddled body was found in the Thibou’s area hours later.

Saturday, July 10 will mark one year since the execution of the respected Customs inspector.

The crime sent shockwaves throughout the country which ultimately led to several protests demanding justice for the Customs official.