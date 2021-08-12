Case against murder accused Jeffrey Daniel adjourned

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

September 15 is the new date set for the committal hearing for murder accused, Jeffrey Daniel.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old man, who is accused of killing Newfield resident David Roberts in May, was due to find out if there is enough evidence against him to send his matter up to the High Court.

But the hearing was adjourned for another month since the file had only been served on the defence that morning.

Murder accused Jeffrey Daniel (State media photo)

It is alleged that on May 21 an altercation ensued between Daniel and 56-year-old Roberts, who were known to each other, and the body of the older man was later found in the vicinity of his home with what appeared to be injuries.

A doctor pronounced Roberts dead at 9.05am.

Daniel’s lawyer Wendel Robinson claimed that his client also sustained injuries “about his body including his chest, his forehead, his fingers, his back, etcetera”, during the alleged altercation.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the country’s latest murder accused returned to court after the man who he was accused of attempting to kill on July 14 succumbed to the injury a week later.

Alfred Delice of St Johnston’s Village has now been charged with the murder of Steve Pablo Francis, officially making it the fifth homicide this year.

Delice was remanded back to prison and is expected to return to court on November 17.