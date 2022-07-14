Case against man who allegedly murdered personal trainer committed to High Court

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The man accused of murdering personal trainer Christopher Smithers is set to appear in the High Court’s September assizes.

It is believed that on March 1 this year, Berle Wallace Jr of Villa killed Smithers, who lived at the Friars Hill Development.

According to reports, Smithers, 36, and Wallace Jr, 38, were involved in an altercation on St John’s Street at around 6.23pm that evening, during which Wallace Jr stabbed Smithers.

Smithers, who was a trainer at Xtreme Fitness Club, was rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for emergency treatment, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Yesterday, on Wallace Jr’s third appearance in court – just over three months after the incident – the police prosecution indicated that they were ready to commit the matter.

Defence attorney Wendel Robinson commended the police for their speedy investigation.

The prosecution then tendered several pieces of evidence that could be used against the accused should the matter go to trial.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh thereafter declared that there is a prima facie case against Wallace Jnr and committed the matter to the September assizes.

That means that the case could be called before a High Court judge any time after September and the defendant will be asked to enter a plea.

Should he plead not guilty, he will have to stand trial before a judge and jury.