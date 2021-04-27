Case against IT technician accused of murder to be tried in High Court

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Having noted that there is sufficient evidence in the murder case against a former IT technician at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre, the Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh committed the matter to be heard in the May assizes of the High Court.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kenworth Charles of Newfield is accused of the murder of retired soldier Fitzroy Robins, last year.

Robins, of Point, was killed following an alleged stabbing incident at Bay Street, Villa, around 11:25 pm on Friday, July 24.

Accused, Kenworth Charles. (File photo)

He was 44 years at the time of his death.

The incident is said to have occurred when Charles refused to pay for beers he took from a woman’s cooler and tried to leave.

The deceased is said to have arrived just as Charles was leaving and he was informed of what took place.

He approached Charles armed with a knife and asked him to pay for the drinks and he did.

The accused reportedly never returned to that location again until the day of the incident when he came looking for Robins.

The deceased was there socialising as per usual.

It is said that when the deceased identified himself, an argument ensued between him and Charles and they began to scuffle.

Charles reportedly stabbed the accused several times with a knife.