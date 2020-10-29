Case against fraud-accused woman adjourned

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A new date has been set for the committal hearing of accused fraudster Janice Samuel.

The woman, who was slapped with 14 counts of fraud last year, was to appear before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards yesterday for what was supposed to be her committal hearing.

However, the matter had to be pushed back.

She will now be appearing before All Saints Magistrate’s Court on January 13, 2021 to find out whether the prosecution has enough evidence to send the matter to the High Court.

Last year, the 45-year-old was charged with 14 counts of obtaining money by false pretences from the company, H2One Limited — where she worked as an office assistant — between March 15 and July 7, 2019.

Samuel allegedly stole $107,119.27 from H2One Limited.

The matter unfolded when her employer reportedly began looking into her actions and his accounts in July 2019 after news broke that she had been convicted of embezzlement.

When he audited his accounts, he is said to have found that several cheques he had signed beforehand had been filled and paid out.

He reportedly told the police that he had never filled out any sums on those cheques, or approved their payments, and his staff knew that his approval was required.

Sources close to the probe indicate that the accused had prepared those cheques and issued them to an associate of hers who was not affiliated with the company.

They were allegedly cashed at a gas station by the unnamed individual, but when questioned he said he did not know he was involved in a crime.

The fraud accused is currently on bail after her temporary release was granted last year in the form of a $200,000 bond with a $50,000 cash component.

In addition to the bond, Samuel had to provide two sureties, surrender her travel documents and report to the police headquarters every day.

Her lawyer, Ralph Francis, has requested that her bail conditions be amended because of a medical condition. He must provide the court with proof of her ill health.