Case against fraud-accused caregiver to head to High Court

By Latrishka Thomas

A Cooks Hill woman will be appearing before a High Court judge any time after September for allegedly forging cheques.

Jahmalier Grant, 35, appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court earlier this week and was told that there is sufficient evidence against her to have her case sent up to the higher court.

Grant is charged with three counts of obtaining, three of uttering, three for forgery and one of receiving.

It is alleged that Grant, who cares for the elderly, went to Twist Wholesale on lower Market Street and presented cheques for $900 and $500, and then went back with another $900 cheque two days later.

She is said to have cashed the cheques at the store early in September 2022.

The cheques were reportedly taken from a cheque book stolen from a couple’s home in Freetown a few days earlier.

The house had been broken into while the owners were off island.

Other items reportedly stolen included keys and a certificate of citizenship.