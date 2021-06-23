Case against attempted murder-accused youth to head to High Court

Spread the love













The case against a youth accused of attempting to murder a man he convinced to have sex with him to repay a debt has been committed to the High Court.

The 20-year-old Hatton resident is charged with wounding and attempted murder. His case will come before the September assizes.

The defendant is said to have arranged to meet the 29-year-old complainant on a beach and offered to have sexual intercourse with him in exchange for $100 he owed him.

But when the pair met on Dove Trail Beach in Yeptons on January 6 last year, the defendant is said to have sexually teased the man before cutting his throat with a knife and fleeing.

He was chased by the older man who was apparently stabbed several more times during a struggle.

The complainant later underwent emergency surgery.