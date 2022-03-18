Case against alleged vaccine card fraudster adjourned￼

By Latrishka Thomas

The healthcare worker suspected of selling fake Covid-19 vaccination cards will not find out if the police has mounted a sufficient case against her until May.

Bolans resident, Jahmesha Millwood, was charged with 21 counts of forgery for allegedly forging 21 of the said cards last year.

The nurse allegedly charged over EC$1,000 per card when she apparently committed the offence at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre on November 13 2021.

The 29-year-old mother-of-two was said to be an employee of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre who volunteered at vaccination stations.

Minister of Health Sir Molwyn Joseph disclosed in November last year that the woman had been relieved of her duties pending resolution of the matter.

Millwood made her first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in late February where she was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 with a $2,500 cash component.

She was also instructed to report to a police station three days each week, provide two local sureties and surrender all of her travel documents.

She was ordered to return to court yesterday for her committal hearing.

However, Magistrate Dexter Wason was informed that the police file is still at the Director of Public Prosecution’s office.

The matter was therefore adjourned until May 18.