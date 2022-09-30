Case against alleged gas station robber committed to January assizes

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

One more case was added to the High Court’s list for the January assizes yesterday.

That is the case of Shadesha Phillip, a woman who allegedly attempted to rob the Golden Grove service station in June 2021.

Phillip, who is in her early 20s, is said to be one of two assailants who apparently tried to rob a female pump attendant on June 24 2021. The police are said to have responded to the subsequent report and were fired upon.

According to reports, during the exchange of fire, Phillip was shot and was treated at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Footage from the gas station was later circulated showing two persons attempting to rob the establishment.

The Gray’s Farm woman made her first appearance before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court in July 2021, charged with attempted robbery.

The matter has since been adjourned a few times as the court waited for the police to complete the case file.

Finally, yesterday, Phillip was told that her case is being committed to the High Court’s next assizes where she will be required to enter a plea.

If she denies committing the offence, she will have to stand trial.

Phillip is represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.