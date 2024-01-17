Case adjourned for woman implicated in fatal collision with police officer

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A new date has been set for the committal hearing of a woman charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the collision that killed Police Constable Robert Dyer.

On Monday, the matter which involves Dayneri Ferrer Vincent-Urlwin was adjourned until March 13.

Vincent-Urlwin is alleged to have been driving a Jeep Wrangler that collided with Dyer’s motorcycle, leading to the tragic death of the officer on September 4 last year.

The incident, which occurred around 11.20am, saw Dyer pronounced dead at approximately 12.45pm.

Dyer was reportedly travelling east to west on Sir Sydney Walling Highway when the accident transpired with the Jeep which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Reports suggest that Vincent-Urlwin, while making a right turn into Luna Park, collided with the officer who had just overtaken some vehicles.

Initially granted station bail upon her arrest, Vincent-Urlwin saw her bail replaced with a $50,000 bond, which included an $8,000 cash component, imposed by Magistrate Dexter Wason during her first court appearance in October.

Additional conditions were enforced, such as surrendering travel documents, providing two sureties, reporting to a police station three times per week, and the confiscation of her driver’s licence.

These conditions will remain in effect throughout the case, with Vincent-Urlwin awaiting a decision on whether her case will proceed to trial in the High Court.