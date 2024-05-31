Case adjourned for woman accused of killing cop in collision

- Advertisement -

The committal hearing of Dayneri Ferrer Vincent-Urlwin, a woman accused of causing death by dangerous driving in last year’s collision that killed Police Constable Robert Dyer, has been adjourned again.

Vincent-Urlwin was to appear in Traffic Court on Tuesday, for her committal hearing but it was rescheduled to June 4.

She is alleged to have been driving a Jeep Wrangler that collided with Dyer’s motorcycle on September 4 last year, resulting in the officer’s tragic death.

Reports indicate that the collision occurred around 11.20am on the Sir Sydney Walling Highway, as Dyer was travelling east to west and the Jeep was heading in the opposite direction.

The defendant, purportedly making a right turn into Luna Park, collided with the officer, who had just overtaken some vehicles.

Initially granted station bail, Vincent-Urlwin’s bail was later replaced with a $50,000 bond, including an $8,000 cash component, imposed by Magistrate Dexter Wason during her first court appearance in October 2023.

Additional conditions included surrendering travel documents, providing two sureties, reporting to a police station three times per week, and the confiscation of her driver’s license, all of which remain in effect.

If the case proceeds to the High Court, Vincent-Urlwin will have to answer to the charges before a judge and could face up to five years in prison if convicted.