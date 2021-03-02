Case adjourned for trio charged in relation to stolen sex toy

Spread the love













A woman charged with receiving a stolen sex toy, and her ex-partner charged with stealing said toy and other items, will now have to wait over two months for their next court appearance.

Twenty-two-year-old Antonya Otto was to appear before the Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh yesterday to answer to a charge of receiving an adult sex toy worth $300 knowing it to be unlawfully obtained.

Also, set to appear was her ex-partner 25-year-old Delon Mattheson and another youngster, Javante Lloyd, charged with larceny.

But the case along with all other matters to be heard by the Chief Magistrate were given new dates since the Chief Magistrate will not be hearing matters for the next two weeks due to an undisclosed reason.

It is believed that on November 7, 2020 Mattheson and Lloyd broke into Harmony Remedies on Popeshead Street and stole jewelry, adult sex toys, male enhancement pills, a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, phone accessories, and $9000 in cash.

The owner of the store discovered that someone broke into her establishment through a wooden door on the following day.

The items are worth over $32,800, making the matter indictable.

Otto was reportedly given the sex toy by Mattheson who is said to have been her boyfriend at the time.

The trio are now slated to appear in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on May 17.

Meanwhile, for the next two weeks, all new matters for District A will be heard by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke.