25.2 C
St John's
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesCase adjourned for murder accused, Alfred Delice
The Big Stories

Case adjourned for murder accused, Alfred Delice

0
37

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who allegedly stabbed another with a screwdriver causing fatal injuries will not hear whether his case is being sent up to the High Court until January 21.

Alfred Delice, who is currently on remand, appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke for the fourth time yesterday but his hearing was postponed.

The St Lucian national reportedly got into an altercation with fellow villager Steve Pablo Francis on July 14 at around 8.45pm when he apparently armed himself with the sharp object and stabbed Francis in the left side of his neck.

According to police reports, the two men were engaged in a fiery argument over a female. They were on a playing field in St Johnston’s Village when the incident occurred.

Francis was rushed to the hospital in grave condition. Delice later turned himself over to the police and was charged with attempted murder.

But about seven days later Francis, a 42-year-old father-of-one, succumbed to his injuries and the charge against Delice was upgraded to murder.

Previous articleDoE urges greater focus on preparing for transition to renewable energy
Next articleFace-to-face learning to resume for ALL students
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 + 17 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021

Dear Friends,

Newsco Limited is pleased to share with you our 40th Anniversary of Independence Magazine.  As we all celebrate this momentous occasion, we hope that you will enjoy the riveting features, which include a unique look at our sister isle of Barbuda, highlights of our important connections with our brothers and sisters in the diaspora and much more.  

Happy Independence!!!

Download Now

No thanks, I’m not interested!