Case adjourned for murder accused, Alfred Delice

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who allegedly stabbed another with a screwdriver causing fatal injuries will not hear whether his case is being sent up to the High Court until January 21.

Alfred Delice, who is currently on remand, appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke for the fourth time yesterday but his hearing was postponed.

The St Lucian national reportedly got into an altercation with fellow villager Steve Pablo Francis on July 14 at around 8.45pm when he apparently armed himself with the sharp object and stabbed Francis in the left side of his neck.

According to police reports, the two men were engaged in a fiery argument over a female. They were on a playing field in St Johnston’s Village when the incident occurred.

Francis was rushed to the hospital in grave condition. Delice later turned himself over to the police and was charged with attempted murder.

But about seven days later Francis, a 42-year-old father-of-one, succumbed to his injuries and the charge against Delice was upgraded to murder.