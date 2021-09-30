Case adjourned for duo accused of breaking into supermarket

By Latrishka Thomas

October 28 is the new court date for two men charged with breaking into a mini supermarket and stealing numerous items.

The two accused — Joseph Kaladeen of Fort Road and Asquith Greene of Golden Grove — are believed to have broken into KK Bless Enterprise in Hatton on August 3 and eaten ice cream from the store’s freezer in the process.

At about 8pm on the day in question, the complainant reportedly secured his supermarket and left.

He was reportedly awakened at around 5am the next day when he received a telephone call which informed him that his business had been broken into.

He rushed to the supermarket where he reportedly found the deadbolt on the front door damaged, and the door open.

Reports further indicate that a number of non-perishable items were on the floor and that the door of the freezer had been left open, with a partially-eaten container of ice-cream in the freezer.

Several items were said to have been taken off the shelves, including alcoholic beverages which all together were valued at $1,983.20.

Camera footage from the mini-mart also reportedly showed 22-year-old Greene taking some goods and leaving, before returning with 29-year-old Kaladeen and another individual and more goods were taken.

Subsequently, Greene and Kaladeen were jointly charged with breaking, entering and larceny.

They made an appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in late August and were remanded to prison until September 28.

However, the case was adjourned again.