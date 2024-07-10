Case adjourned for Bendals murder-accused teen

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The committal hearing for Clarence Cameron, a 19-year-old accused of killing a fellow teen, has been adjourned.

The court will decide on September 25 whether there is sufficient evidence to refer Cameron’s case to a higher court.

He is charged with the murder of 17-year-old Omarrie Graham.

The defendant, who remains on remand, made an appearance at the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The incident in question occurred on May 4 in Bendals, marking the country’s fourth homicide of the year.

Graham’s body was discovered near St Luke’s Anglican Church, with an autopsy revealing stab wounds to his neck, forearm, and wrist.

Authorities reported that he was involved in an altercation on Middle Road, close to the former Free Style Friday Dance location.

The assailant is accused of inflicting the fatal injuries before fleeing the scene.