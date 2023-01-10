Case adjourned against woman charged in hit and run of Guadeloupean fisherman

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A motorist who is believed to have fled the scene after knocking down a Guadeloupean visitor leaving him seriously injured has had her case adjourned again.

William Nouy, who had been visiting the country to take part in the annual Antigua and Barbuda Sports Fishing Tournament, was struck by a car near Falmouth Harbour Marina on June 5 2022 – an incident which caused extensive injuries to his brain.

He was taken to hospital and airlifted to his homeland the next day.

According to reports, Nouy is currently undergoing physical therapy in a rehabilitation centre in Guadeloupe’s administrative capital Basse-Terre.

It is believed that Nouy was mowed down by Katja Geisler, a resident of Jolly Harbour.

Geisler was charged with dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

She made her first appearance in the Traffic Court 10 days after the incident and was granted bail while she awaited her committal hearing.

That hearing has been adjourned a few times since and was again rescheduled yesterday.

The defendant is now expecting to hear if her case will proceed to the High Court on February 9.