Case adjourned against woman accused of stealing colleague’s bank details to shop online

By Latrishka Thomas

A woman who is accused of stealing a co-worker’s bank card and making online purchases will have to wait a few more days to find out if the police mounted enough evidence against her to send her case to a higher court.

Angel James, a Bathlodge resident in her late 20s, is accused of fraudulently transferring electronic funds after she allegedly stole banking information from a colleague.

James, who was a bartender at the Royalton Antigua resort, reportedly went into the complainant’s office between April 2021 and May 2021, and recorded his card information when he left his wallet unattended.

The alleged victim noticed some irregularities with his account and inquired at his bank where he was informed of some online purchases.

He made a report to the police who executed a search warrant at the accused’s home, during which James reportedly handed over several clothing items and shoes.

But, according to reports, the woman also bought rope and handcuffs, a first aid kit, handbags, craft boxes and more than 30 other items from Shein and Amazon, which amounted to just over $4,000.

She appeared in court yesterday but was told to return on Thursday where the matter will be committed to the High Court should Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh find that there is a prima facie case against her.