Case adjourned against mother of toddler seen smoking in video

By Latrishka Thomas

The 18-year-old mother who was charged with child endangerment after a video surfaced of her two-year-old toddler smoking late last year has received a new date for her court hearing.

On April 14, the young woman will have to answer to the charge of failing to provide care and protection to a child.

In late October, a minor was seen apparently smoking a spliff in a widely circulated video.

The girl is seen holding a lit joint in her hands and coughing from smoking what appeared to be marijuana.

A woman who seems to be recording the video is heard asking the child “wa you a do dey” and laughing.

The mother of the child was subsequently charged and she made her first appearance before St John’s Magistrates’ Court in November 2020, where Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh asked the young girl and her mother about the whereabouts of the child.

The teen said that two women took the child from school without her permission.

The godmother of the child, however, reported that the defendant asked her to take the child from school.

The teenager denied those claims and the grandmother told the court that she was completely unaware of where the child was.

Upon being giving no clear statement as to the whereabouts of the child, the magistrate ordered that social services remove the child from their care.

Both the mother and grandmother were observed in tears after the magistrate made her order.