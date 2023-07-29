Case adjourned against man who stormed house brandishing gun

By Latrishka Thomas

A 26-year-old Fort Road man who allegedly stormed a woman’s home with a firearm will have to wait two more months for his committal hearing.

Teshorn Lawrence’s hearing, initially scheduled for Wednesday, has been adjourned until October 17.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred on June 6 when the complainant and her cousin, who was formerly in a relationship with Lawrence, visited a friend’s home in Villa.

The relationship between the complainant’s cousin and the defendant is said to have come to an end in late May.

During their visit, Lawrence reportedly called his ex-girlfriend’s phone, but she asked the complainant to answer the call instead.

When the complainant relayed that the ex-girlfriend was at another man’s house, Lawrence allegedly became furious.

He is said to have rushed straight to the Villa residence, forced the door open, and brandished a firearm, pointing it at the complainant.

Following this terrifying display, Lawrence purportedly seized his ex-girlfriend’s phone and was subsequently asked to leave the premises. He complied and left the scene in his vehicle.

The complainant reported the incident to the police, prompting them to launch an investigation. A few days later, Lawrence was apprehended and charged with the use of a firearm in connection with the incident.

Lawrence appeared before the St John’s Magistrate’s Court last month and, due to the serious nature of the charges, the magistrate remanded him to His Majesty’s Prison. Bail for gun-related offences cannot be granted by a magistrate.

As a result, Lawrence has to remain in custody indefinitely or he could apply to the High Court for bail.