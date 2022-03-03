Case adjourned against man accused of murdering girlfriend

By Latrishka Thomas

The man accused of murdering senior Customs officer Zorina Benjamin will not have his committal hearing until May 11.

St Lucian national Delon Charlery was taken into custody by the police after Benjamin, his girlfriend, was found dead in her Golden Grove home on November 22 from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to her head.

The body of Zorina Benjamin (inset) was found inside her Golden Grove home on November 22

Charlery appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke later that week charged with killing the mother-of-one.

He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison following the initial court hearing.

Charlery’s defence attorney Wendel Robinson said that since bail on such a matter was outside of the jurisdiction of the court, there was nothing else to submit in the hearing.

The matter was then adjourned to yesterday when it was expected to be sent up to the High Court if the court deemed there to be sufficient evidence against the accused.

When the defendant appeared before the magistrate again yesterday, the proceedings were again postponed.