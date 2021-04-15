Case adjourned against man accused of attacking woman and children with cutlass

Spread the love













by Latrishka Thomas

by Latrishka Thomas





Thirty-one-year-old Jared Robinson, who was charged with attempted murder and malicious damage in April last year, was yesterday given a new date to appear before All Saints Magistrate’s Court to have his matter committed.

On April 11 2020, the Swetes man allegedly attacked his 14-year-old cousin, along with an eight-year-old girl and her mother, 30-year-old Tanisha Gregory.

It is said that he chopped them with a cutlass, requiring them to be hospitalised.

Robinson’s case was to be sent up to the High Court yesterday, but the prosecution disclosed that they have not yet received the medical report.

As a result, the case was adjourned until April 20.

The hearing had been adjourned about two times prior.