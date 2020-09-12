Case adjourned against Customs officer charged in $400k drug bust

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A Customs officer charged in a $400,000 drug bust will have to wait several more weeks for his committal hearing.

Al Antonio, 26, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Thursday in St John’s Magistrate’s court. The magistrate was to decide if there was enough evidence to send the matter up to the High Court. However, the hearing was adjourned until November 25.

In early July, the Old Runway resident was arrested and charged with possession of 40 pounds of cannabis, possession with intent to transfer, being concerned in the supply of the drug, importation of the drug and drug trafficking.

When he last appeared in court, his lawyer Wendel Robinson alleged that there was a conspiracy in the police investigation because the broker who was found in possession of the drugs was not charged.

The magistrate at the time had adjourned the matter to allow for proper disclosure of the case file.