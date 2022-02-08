25.1 C
St John's
Tuesday, 08 February, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesCase adjourned against armed robbery-accused youngster
The Big Stories

Case adjourned against armed robbery-accused youngster

0
143
Rasheed Daley (File photo)

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 21-year-old man accused of carjacking two women of a blue Toyota Vitz among other offences has had his court case pushed back by two weeks.

Rasheed Daley, of Cooks New Extension, is said to have taken the vehicle – valued at around $17,000 – from the women at Ffryes Estate on November 12 2020.

He is also accused of robbing the pair of their mobile phones, jewellery, and around $800 in cash. The vehicle was later recovered by police in the Golden Grove area.

The youngster first appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court in June last year to face two counts of armed robbery.

The matter has since been adjourned twice.

Daley, who is presently on bail, was present in court again yesterday but was told he has to wait until February 21 for his hearing.

Daley is also said to have robbed a shop owner in Bendals on November 13 2020 of almost $3,000 and other valuable items.

Previous articleCop and others accused of passport scam to face trial next month
Next articleFormer Transport Board GM to stand trial this month
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × 3 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021