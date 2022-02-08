Case adjourned against armed robbery-accused youngster

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A 21-year-old man accused of carjacking two women of a blue Toyota Vitz among other offences has had his court case pushed back by two weeks.

Rasheed Daley, of Cooks New Extension, is said to have taken the vehicle – valued at around $17,000 – from the women at Ffryes Estate on November 12 2020.

He is also accused of robbing the pair of their mobile phones, jewellery, and around $800 in cash. The vehicle was later recovered by police in the Golden Grove area.

The youngster first appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court in June last year to face two counts of armed robbery.

The matter has since been adjourned twice.

Daley, who is presently on bail, was present in court again yesterday but was told he has to wait until February 21 for his hearing.

Daley is also said to have robbed a shop owner in Bendals on November 13 2020 of almost $3,000 and other valuable items.