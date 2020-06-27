Carty promises to erect stand in Shipwreck’s honour

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

Community activist and trade unionist, Anderson Carty, has pledged to erect a spectator stand at the King George V Grounds in honour of fellow community stalwart Stanfield “Shipwreck” Joseph.

Carty, who called into the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show to congratulate and thank Joseph for his years of service to the country, made the revelation to the former organiser of the Shipwreck Youth League.

“I also want to give a commitment that I would like to put the first stand in the King George ground donated to Stanfield ‘Shipwreck’ Joseph and that is my commitment. I don’t want to die and I hope the good Lord spares my life because I want to be the individual that puts a stand in King George in the name of Stanfield ‘Shipwreck’ Joseph. You are a great son of the soil and I want to tell you to keep up the good work and keep being who you are and God bless you and your family,” he said.

Carty, also a sponsor of the Gray’s Green Community Football League, said Joseph’s deeds over the years is proof that he is one of a kind.

“There’s so many good things to say about you, but let me tell you that you are the most sincere Antiguan that I know and I think it’s a family trait because if you know Shipwreck’s other brothers and lone sister, there is just something about them and how they communicate with people and how genuine they are,” he said.

Joseph was awarded the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH) in 2003 for his contributions to sports and nation building.