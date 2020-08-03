Carnival Weekend Golf Classic

Spread the love













Victory for Aubrey Matthew in the Patricia Matthew Carnival Weekend Family Golf Classic at Cedar Valley on Monday.

In a close contest, Matthew edged his two younger brothers, Paullus and Glentist Martin by two shots to win the championship which was dubbed JUDGEMENT DAY.

Thanks to his eighteen hole score of 89, Matthew walked away with the biggest trophy while Paullus took home the runner up hardware and Glentist the third place prize.

Apart from the trio, the other contenders were Walcott Haywood, Winston Moore Jr, Josh Crooke, Corey Robertson and Garfield Pigotts.Sponsorship for the exercise came from Sugars Delight and Zamine Shipping.