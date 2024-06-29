Carnival Panorama negotiations fail; Festivals Commission to seek alternative steel pan performances

- Advertisement -

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda, in conjunction with the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission, regrets to inform the public that after extensive discussions and numerous deadline extensions with the Antigua Barbuda Pan Association, all negotiations have concluded unsuccessfully.

The Government and the Festivals Commission sincerely apologize to all who have been looking forward to the Panorama event during Antigua’s annual Carnival.

To ensure that our youth, who are keen to exhibit their talents, are not overlooked, we will initiate discussions with individual bands to explore the possibility of their participation in a Carnival event.

We are dedicated to fostering inclusivity and providing opportunities for young talent to shine.

In light of these developments, the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission will announce an updated schedule for the Carnival festivities.