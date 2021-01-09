Carlson Mathew Jr. Escapes Police Custody

Spread the love













Carlson Mathew Jr of Upper Fort Road has escaped from police custody on Friday 8th January.

It is alleged the accused escaped from a holding cell at St. John’s Police, while a police officer was attending to another detainee around 5:00 pm.

He was last seen wearing a pair of red three quarter pants and a multicolored shirt.

Mathew was apprehended by police around 5:00 am on Thursday in the Point Area, after a wanted bulletin was issued for his arrest.

He was charged with House Breaking and Larceny; an offence he allegedly committed on December 30th, 2020.

Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 without delay.

Police are further appealing to him to surrender himself at any police station.