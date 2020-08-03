CARICOM welcomes new Guyana President and conclusion of polls

Spread the love













(Barbados Today) – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping on Monday congratulated Guyana’s new President, Dr Irfaan Ali, on his victory at the March 2, 2020 polls even as it welcomed “the conclusion” of the general and regional elections with “the declaration of the final results”.

“The Community congratulates His Excellency Mohammed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) on their victory at the polls,” a CARICOM statement said.

It revealed that CARICOM Chairman Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines called the President and extended “his best wishes”, while Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, personally conveyed his congratulations to the President at Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony.

The 40-year-old Ali was sworn into office on Sunday, hours after the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) declared him the winner of the presidential elections. GECOM also declared the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) the winners of the general and regional elections receiving 32 seats compared to 31 for the outgoing coalition administration, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) of former president David Granger. An amalgam of small opposition political parties was awarded one seat in the 65-member National Assembly.

“CARICOM commends the people of Guyana for their patience and maturity during this protracted process, and will continue to support the country in its development efforts under its new government,” the statement said.